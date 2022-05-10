Ragnorium Progress Update #2

Hey!

Time for a Progress Update, in this status update, i will tell you what i think about the game and where i am taking it.

Currently, as it stands out, i have poured a lot of effort into AI, Stability, and Infrastructure to serve Ragnorium better in the future; as you all may know from the previous Status Report, about 50% of the effort is put into the Core that powers the game. Remainders of effort went into current Ragnorium and Ragnorium 2.0.

AI Gif: https://i.gyazo.com/c17261d0d510d4ab0e8c4747e595ddd3.mp4

On Ragnorium 1.0 front, i have added new Skill Capsules for you to obtain; in particular, it was cool to add some new Skill Capsules that consume AP, such as Omni-Slash.

Omni-Slash Gif: https://i.gyazo.com/d3b44ae7bb26d2a0776674a702a253b8.mp4

Ragnorium 2.0, saw its gameplay mode separated from the base Ragnorium, and i am pretty happy to say that all infrastructure moved over to the Ragnorium 2.0 flawlessly; just check this out.

You see a Tile, and the maps would consist of different Tiles that you accumulate and place on maps; each tile would come with stuff and biome, and part of the gameplay appeal would be that you would sculpt your world. It's just a taste, but this gameplay mode will be monumental.

I planted some decorative Trees and just let the guy run; all work well; best of Ragnorium can carry over to Ragnorium 2.0

Ragnorium 2.0 Tech Concept Gif (Not Final!): https://i.gyazo.com/83aef6e889502715817aab5fecd90c11.mp4

It is going to be interesting when i refine the gameplay loop for Ragnorium 2.0; the premise is that it will be a more focused Ragnorium, and strong emphasis will be put on players' time, innovation, and taking only the best of Ragnorium 1.0

Now, for Ragnorium Core, i think i need to look into UI and see what i can do to improve it; something like a total remake of UI is not on my radar just yet, but i think i might do it for Ragnorium 2.0, and when i do it it will also benefit Ragnorium 1.0, but i will need to think about this down the road if i really want to revamp everything is just some key bits.

Also, to clarify, Ragnorium 1.0, and Ragnorium 2.0 run on the same engine; if you own Ragnorium now, you own both games, and you won't need to do anything.

Take care, guys, and stay tuned for 1.0.5, which should be out this week!