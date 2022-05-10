Ragnorium Progress Update #2

Hey!
Time for a Progress Update, in this status update, i will tell you what i think about the game and where i am taking it.
Currently, as it stands out, i have poured a lot of effort into AI, Stability, and Infrastructure to serve Ragnorium better in the future; as you all may know from the previous Status Report, about 50% of the effort is put into the Core that powers the game. Remainders of effort went into current Ragnorium and Ragnorium 2.0.
AI Gif: https://i.gyazo.com/c17261d0d510d4ab0e8c4747e595ddd3.mp4
On Ragnorium 1.0 front, i have added new Skill Capsules for you to obtain; in particular, it was cool to add some new Skill Capsules that consume AP, such as Omni-Slash.
Omni-Slash Gif: https://i.gyazo.com/d3b44ae7bb26d2a0776674a702a253b8.mp4
Ragnorium 2.0, saw its gameplay mode separated from the base Ragnorium, and i am pretty happy to say that all infrastructure moved over to the Ragnorium 2.0 flawlessly; just check this out.
You see a Tile, and the maps would consist of different Tiles that you accumulate and place on maps; each tile would come with stuff and biome, and part of the gameplay appeal would be that you would sculpt your world. It's just a taste, but this gameplay mode will be monumental.
I planted some decorative Trees and just let the guy run; all work well; best of Ragnorium can carry over to Ragnorium 2.0
Ragnorium 2.0 Tech Concept Gif (Not Final!): https://i.gyazo.com/83aef6e889502715817aab5fecd90c11.mp4
It is going to be interesting when i refine the gameplay loop for Ragnorium 2.0; the premise is that it will be a more focused Ragnorium, and strong emphasis will be put on players' time, innovation, and taking only the best of Ragnorium 1.0
Now, for Ragnorium Core, i think i need to look into UI and see what i can do to improve it; something like a total remake of UI is not on my radar just yet, but i think i might do it for Ragnorium 2.0, and when i do it it will also benefit Ragnorium 1.0, but i will need to think about this down the road if i really want to revamp everything is just some key bits.
Also, to clarify, Ragnorium 1.0, and Ragnorium 2.0 run on the same engine; if you own Ragnorium now, you own both games, and you won't need to do anything.
Take care, guys, and stay tuned for 1.0.5, which should be out this week!
Changed files in this update