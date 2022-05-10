 Skip to content

Calamity Eliminator update for 10 May 2022

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.3.3)

Build 8712101

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Optimization

·Optimized game, reduce the chance of getting stuck.

Fix

·Fixed some adventure story setting problems.
·Fixed an emblem upgrade problem.
·Fixed some save date problems.
·Fixed a known problem with the Creative Workshop mod.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator

