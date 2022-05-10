Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.3.3)

Dear Calamity Administrator
We are happy to show you our update
Please check the full update information below :
Optimization
·Optimized game, reduce the chance of getting stuck.
Fix
·Fixed some adventure story setting problems.
·Fixed an emblem upgrade problem.
·Fixed some save date problems.
·Fixed a known problem with the Creative Workshop mod.
We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.
Discord：
See you next time, Calamity Administrator
Changed files in this update