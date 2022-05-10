Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.3.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 8712101 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 15:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Optimization

·Optimized game, reduce the chance of getting stuck.

Fix

·Fixed some adventure story setting problems.

·Fixed an emblem upgrade problem.

·Fixed some save date problems.

·Fixed a known problem with the Creative Workshop mod.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator