 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 10 May 2022

I fixed it!

Share · View all patches · Build 8712061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another patch here, finally got that black screen bug sorted, so that should be all good now. Also made some optimisations to reduce ram usage.

Got more patches still coming! ^-^

Danny

Changed files in this update

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Content Depot 926141
  • Loading history…
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Mac Depot Depot 926142
  • Loading history…
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Linux Depot Depot 926143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.