New Hotfix just went live

Heyho everyone,

we just released a small hotfix to tackle 2 of the most pressing issues you were facing: Not detecting the gamepad and the annoying "corrupted savegame issue"!

This is only one step further on our list and we are already working on the next one: Broken Quests.

Have a great day and get some healthy burgers into your system!

Changelog: