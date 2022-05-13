New Hotfix just went live

Heyho everyone,
we just released a small hotfix to tackle 2 of the most pressing issues you were facing: Not detecting the gamepad and the annoying "corrupted savegame issue"!
This is only one step further on our list and we are already working on the next one: Broken Quests.
Have a great day and get some healthy burgers into your system!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Issue where the game wasn't able to properly detect gamepads as input
- Fixed: Issue where savegames could get corrupted due to unforseen game exit and the game was no longer playable. The solution now provides a fallback in combination with the save game history and a detection system to provide new savegames to the player to make the game accessible again. We sincererly apologize for any lost progress.
Changed files in this update