polity update for 10 May 2022

POLITY - v1.1.4: Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

[1.1.4] - 2022-05-10

Added
-Added new feedback sounds for sending in-game requests and invitations.
-Added new buttons on the Login Screen: Patch Notes(Changelogs) and Guidebook.
-Added the new feature: Window modes to improve the gameplay experience.
-Added a new interaction animation, washing hands, to the Kitchen Sink.

Changed
-Changed the texts in “Electoral Settings”.
-Changed the representation of shop sections by adding tooltips.

Improved
-Improved the “Action” button.
-Improved the “Settings”.
-Improved tooltips of buttons by adding shortcut keys.
-Improved the “Graphics” in the Settings.

Fixed
-Fixed the bug in the Landing Zone(Octagon Landing Platform).
-Fixed the bug in the Gift Boxes.
-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard in ‘Badiboo Land’.
-Fixed the bug in the Latest Election Result.
-Fixed the bug in the completed Construction Sites.
-Fixed the bug in the Famous DJ Stand.
-Fixed the bug in the Walking animation.
-Fixed the bug in the Backpack.
-Fixed the bug in the interaction of BD-2 Guide.
-Fixed the bug in sending and rejecting friendship requests.
-Fixed the bug in copying furniture while decorating a room.

Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on testing new features that were added in the Governing System.
-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.
-Working on a new craft machine.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.
-Working on more UI animations.

