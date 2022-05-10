POLITY - v1.1.4: Changelog

Changelog

[1.1.4] - 2022-05-10

Added

-Added new feedback sounds for sending in-game requests and invitations.

-Added new buttons on the Login Screen: Patch Notes(Changelogs) and Guidebook.

-Added the new feature: Window modes to improve the gameplay experience.

-Added a new interaction animation, washing hands, to the Kitchen Sink.

Changed

-Changed the texts in “Electoral Settings”.

-Changed the representation of shop sections by adding tooltips.

Improved

-Improved the “Action” button.

-Improved the “Settings”.

-Improved tooltips of buttons by adding shortcut keys.

-Improved the “Graphics” in the Settings.

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in the Landing Zone(Octagon Landing Platform).

-Fixed the bug in the Gift Boxes.

-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard in ‘Badiboo Land’.

-Fixed the bug in the Latest Election Result.

-Fixed the bug in the completed Construction Sites.

-Fixed the bug in the Famous DJ Stand.

-Fixed the bug in the Walking animation.

-Fixed the bug in the Backpack.

-Fixed the bug in the interaction of BD-2 Guide.

-Fixed the bug in sending and rejecting friendship requests.

-Fixed the bug in copying furniture while decorating a room.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on testing new features that were added in the Governing System.

-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.

-Working on a new craft machine.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.

-Working on more UI animations.