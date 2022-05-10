0.9 - Franchises And Merchandicing

Merchandising and Franchise systems are now implemented in the game

Next up is the office overhaul and lot of visuals in the game will be changed too. Then its time to finally leave early access!

This update introduces Adaptations to the game

You can access this feature in franchise info window

Adaptations represent media made from your franchises that are not comic books. For example movies and games.

You do not create these adaptations yourself. Their creation is handled by outside studios that you sell the license to. They have minimum fame requirements and their own reputation scores. Higher reputation studios usually produce better work. Different types of adaptations also have different fame requirements. You can have only one project going at a time for each franchise.

What you gain from adaptations is money. First you get a sum of money when you give out the license. When the project is done you have a chance to get part of the profits. This depends on the success of the adaptation. The success will also affect the possible fame gain or loss you get from the project. Successful projects can raise the fame of the franchise and failed projects can decrease it. The franchise quality also has an effect on the result.

It is also possible for the project to be canceled. This is more common for low reputation studios. Franchise quality has no effect on this. Cancellation results in no extra profit or fame loss or gain. Rights return to you immediately.

Indie Game:

This type of adaptation has the lowest fame requirement and generates lowest amount money.

Mobile Game:

This type of adaptation generates lot of money but is unlikely to raise the fame of the franchise. Franchise look is a lot more important that its idea

AAA Game:

One of the biggest type of adaptations. Can generate lot of fame and money. Franchise look is more important that its idea

Cartoon:

Type of adaptation that generates average amount of money and fame. Franchise look is more important that its idea

TV Show:

Type of adaptation that generates high amount of money and fame. Franchise idea is more important that its look

Movie:

One of the biggest type of adaptations. Can generate lot of fame and money. Franchise idea is more important that its look

Changes

Adaptations added

Updated bottom icons

Re balanced franchise creation scores

Order more button added to merchandise info

Franchise done popup looks less bad

Fixes