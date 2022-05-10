Y7S1.3 PATCH NOTES

Y7S1.3 PATCH SIZE
Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.
- Ubisoft Connect: 480 MB
- Steam: 394 MB
- Xbox One: 660.60 MB
- Xbox Series X: 655.26 MB
- PS4: 551 MB
- PS5: 480 MB
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
FIXED – Blackbeard mounted shield can block Stun Grenades.
FIXED – Defenders gadgets become indestructible after being downed or killed while holding the gadget.
FIXED – Gadgets are indestructible after getting pushed while holding the gadget in hands.
OPERATORS
FIXED – Amaru can't use Garra Hook to get to the top of the left tower of Emerald Plains
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED – Operator Portrait is not equipped after purchasing a bundle and pressing the "Equip All" button.
FIXED – Crosshair will become a white dot in multiple conditions for Montagne.
FIXED – Camera issues during match replay on Emerald Plains.
Changed depots in main_rotation_03 branch