Y7S1.3 PATCH NOTES

Build 8711486 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 13:06:03 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Y7S1.3 PATCH SIZE

Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.

Ubisoft Connect: 480 MB

Steam: 394 MB

Xbox One: 660.60 MB

Xbox Series X: 655.26 MB

PS4: 551 MB

PS5: 480 MB

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Blackbeard mounted shield can block Stun Grenades.

FIXED – Defenders gadgets become indestructible after being downed or killed while holding the gadget.

FIXED – Gadgets are indestructible after getting pushed while holding the gadget in hands.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Amaru can't use Garra Hook to get to the top of the left tower of Emerald Plains

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Operator Portrait is not equipped after purchasing a bundle and pressing the "Equip All" button.

FIXED – Crosshair will become a white dot in multiple conditions for Montagne.

FIXED – Camera issues during match replay on Emerald Plains.