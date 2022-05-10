 Skip to content

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 10 May 2022

Y7S1.3 PATCH NOTES

Last edited by Wendy

Y7S1.3 PATCH SIZE

Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.

  • Ubisoft Connect: 480 MB
  • Steam: 394 MB
  • Xbox One: 660.60 MB
  • Xbox Series X: 655.26 MB
  • PS4: 551 MB
  • PS5: 480 MB

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Blackbeard mounted shield can block Stun Grenades.
FIXED – Defenders gadgets become indestructible after being downed or killed while holding the gadget.
FIXED – Gadgets are indestructible after getting pushed while holding the gadget in hands.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Amaru can't use Garra Hook to get to the top of the left tower of Emerald Plains

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Operator Portrait is not equipped after purchasing a bundle and pressing the "Equip All" button.
FIXED – Crosshair will become a white dot in multiple conditions for Montagne.
FIXED – Camera issues during match replay on Emerald Plains.

