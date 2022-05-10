Good To Know #10 – Beta Recap

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Multiplayers!

And just like that, our Beta is over. Time's flying by!

During the past two weeks, so many things needed to be taken care of (which we'll give you a brief overview of, below). But we didn't miss all the helpful feedback coming in while our community was playing Good Company, with their friends. To each and every one of you, thanks for playing our Multiplayer Beta – we hope you were having a great time!

Speaking of time, if Beta Testers are willing to take a few more minutes, we have a quick survey for you. Your input can be very helpful for us to wrap up things!

So, what else? Yes, our first Twitch stream in a long time! Our Producer, Marc, and Programmer Eric, who is mainly responsible for the complex multiplayer code, were joined by The Irregular Corporation's James Clarke. We shared lots of insights on the multiplayer mode and surely had lots of fun playing it live (thanks for hopping in too, Gwen)!

While we have been busy with multiplayer, development continued on many levels. We had another external QA run, and their skilled team was sure to poke and squeeze any bit of Good Company, flagging bugs for us to fix.

Other than that, we have recently ramped up profiling tests. Dominik, our Code Lead, as well as Daniel, Martial (3D) Arts Star at Chasing Carrots are digging deep to make sure Good Company runs smoothly, even if you choose to populate an entire Freeplay map.

We hope you are getting a glimpse of things steadily falling into their final place. And this brings us to another topic that we would like to talk about, quite soon. Stay tuned!

All the best,

Your Chasing Carrots