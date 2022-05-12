Patchnotes (1.1.2)

1 2 Blame! – The Wandering Ship

We have just released a new map for 1, 2 Blame! The Wandering Ship has arrived with brand new features:

2 new sets for free!

New Game Pass with another 50 levels & a lot of rewards! It contains 7 new theme sets, 1275 gems and 50+ new cosmetics.

More than 10 new sets to unlock! Check out those pirates and sorcerers! And maybe a few new cosmic wanderers…

20+ new tasks you can solve to find clues!

3 new sabotages to fool Agents!

15 new items with whole new mechanics! Check them out!

The Ship has different floor levels for you to explore. The Treasure Room, the Captain’s Cabin and many enchanted chambers.

Sail with us in this new adventure!

Updates

We have changed some things with the User Experience in mind:

For public games, before entering the Lobby, you will be able to select which map you want to play.

Each map has its own Game Pass and its own Game Pass level. Check which one you want to level up before starting a game.

You can now switch from a private lobby to a public lobby. That way you will be able to play with your friends and other people.

What 's next?

Here in Noxfall Studios, we always read your feedback and that way we know what our next steps should be. We want everyone to have fun playing and exploring the different maps, so we will be focusing on the following elements for future updates:

Console release! This will be our main focus because we want the game to reach everyone, everywhere.

New map! Of course this is not going to be released soon. We want to give each map the time it needs.

Working in new methods of penalizing people who leave the game without reason.

New sets will be released in the next few months. Check our social media to be notified.

Twitter: @12Blame_Game

Instagram: @12blame

Website: https://noxfallstudios.com/1-2-blame