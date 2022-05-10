 Skip to content

Army Ops update for 10 May 2022

Update 0.1.1 - Grenade cooking and Scope update

Soldiers,

the next Army Ops update is now available to test.

Changelog

  • added new grenade animations and the ability to cook grenades
  • added basic sliding mechanic (crouch while sprinting, 2s cooldown)*****
  • added propper scope rendering for ACOG and Sniper Scope*****
  • added ACOG option to the S98 and temporarly removed Sniper Scope B10
  • added jump landing sounds
  • updated mouse by disabling mouse smoothing and adjusting base sensitivity**
  • updated jump mechanic
  • updated and added new jump animations
  • updated walk, run and sprint animations
  • fixed issue with dead players tag name tag still rendered
  • fixed issue with sniper sensitivity settings are ignored
  • fixed several minor issues

*****This is an experimental feature with some rough values to make first tests and by no mean final.

**This will require for most players to update the ingame mouse sensitivity.

Hooah!

