Update 0.1.1 - Grenade cooking and Scope update

Share · View all patches · Build 8710523 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Soldiers,

the next Army Ops update is now available to test.

Changelog

added new grenade animations and the ability to cook grenades

added basic sliding mechanic (crouch while sprinting, 2s cooldown)*****

added propper scope rendering for ACOG and Sniper Scope*****

added ACOG option to the S98 and temporarly removed Sniper Scope B10

added jump landing sounds

updated mouse by disabling mouse smoothing and adjusting base sensitivity **

updated jump mechanic

updated and added new jump animations

updated walk, run and sprint animations

fixed issue with dead players tag name tag still rendered

fixed issue with sniper sensitivity settings are ignored

fixed several minor issues

*****This is an experimental feature with some rough values to make first tests and by no mean final.

**This will require for most players to update the ingame mouse sensitivity.

Whislist Army Ops now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/672660/Army_Ops/

We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook

Facebook

Discord

**

Hooah!

**