Update 0.1.1 - Grenade cooking and Scope update

Soldiers,
the next Army Ops update is now available to test.
Changelog
- added new grenade animations and the ability to cook grenades
- added basic sliding mechanic (crouch while sprinting, 2s cooldown)*****
- added propper scope rendering for ACOG and Sniper Scope*****
- added ACOG option to the S98 and temporarly removed Sniper Scope B10
- added jump landing sounds
- updated mouse by disabling mouse smoothing and adjusting base sensitivity**
- updated jump mechanic
- updated and added new jump animations
- updated walk, run and sprint animations
- fixed issue with dead players tag name tag still rendered
- fixed issue with sniper sensitivity settings are ignored
- fixed several minor issues
*****This is an experimental feature with some rough values to make first tests and by no mean final.
**This will require for most players to update the ingame mouse sensitivity.
Whislist Army Ops now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/672660/Army_Ops/
We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook
**
Hooah!
**
Changed files in this update