Added a new option in the settings called 'Anti-Aliasing Method'.

This allows you to swap between different AA methods. During the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, the TSR method has been used. This is why for some players, the game has been 'blurry'.

So you can change it back to TAA, which is what we were using before, disable it or use a different method.

Please let me know if you are experiencing any performance issues still!