RUNES Magica update for 10 May 2022

2022.05.10 Patch

Build 8710430

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will proceed with the patch that lowers the value of the run because we judged that the value of the run is too high in the previous version.

The magic can now contain up to seven runs.
Each rune has less effect than before.

The reinforcement run has been deleted.
The role of the reinforced rune is replaced by the element rune.

Element amplification, elemental instability effects have been added.
The element amplification effect increases the amount of magic damage according to the number of the same elements used in the magic.
The elemental instability effect increases the critical hit probability and critical hit damage depending on the number of different elements used in the magic.

We have adjusted the balance of physical strength as the rune value has been lowered.

