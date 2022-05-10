The Lost Machines update is out now!

The Lost Machines update is now available for everyone who already purchased the game!
Experience Machinika with added localizations, new machines and much more!
-
Two new unique machines and innovative puzzles
-
7 additional localization: Polish, Brazilian, Japanese, Russian, Korean, Traditionnal and Simplified Chinese
-
Discover the mysteries of the "Network", a machine with its own intelligence that will challenge you
-
The well-known planetarium is now a chapter on its own, and will make you learn more about the game history
If you want to get the latest news from Machinika Museum you can follow the game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1507190/Machinika_Museum/
