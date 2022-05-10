 Skip to content

Machinika Museum update for 10 May 2022

The Lost Machines update is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8710219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Lost Machines update is now available for everyone who already purchased the game!

Experience Machinika with added localizations, new machines and much more!

  • Two new unique machines and innovative puzzles

  • 7 additional localization: Polish, Brazilian, Japanese, Russian, Korean, Traditionnal and Simplified Chinese

  • Discover the mysteries of the "Network", a machine with its own intelligence that will challenge you

  • The well-known planetarium is now a chapter on its own, and will make you learn more about the game history

If you want to get the latest news from Machinika Museum you can follow the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1507190/Machinika_Museum/

