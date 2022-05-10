Patch 1.5.5.0 Notes

Patch 1.5.5.0 is now live!

Hello everyone,

for those who wonder what we did for the last couple of weeks: working on this patch was definitely part of it.

We reworked our networking code to reduce the required bandwith in preparation for dedicated servers and to enable smoother remote drawing. Other than that we also made a change to the Rate It! game mode. Every drawing is now animated for the jury so they can see exactly how it was created. We think this is a pretty neat change to get a better impression on the artistic skills that went into the artwork and allow for a more accurate voting.

We are also planning another art contest. We have not yet decided on the theme so if you have an idea for a theme we would love to hear it.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Reworked networking, to reduce required bandwidth in preparation for dedicated servers and enable smoother remote drawing

The drawing process is now shown when revealing a drawing in Rate It!

Bugfixes