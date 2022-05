Share · View all patches · Build 8710043 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

LDLC and Volkan Gaming contest.

On the occasion of the competition organized by LDLC - Aubiére and the Volkan Gaming 63 association, we have made available 2 new boats.

To obtain these 2 boats, you will have to log in to the game during the week of May 13 to 20, 2022. You will thus unlock a Success giving you access to these 2 boats.

After this date, the boats will no longer be unlockable.