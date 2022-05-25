The patch 1.04 is out now, ready to fix some bugs!

Greetings, Adventurers,

We are happy to let you know that we've just released a new update that should fix some bugs that you've reported. The game should now run smoother than ever. Thank you very much for your ongoing support!

Changelog:

Fixed some instances where the camera could move out of bounds.

Fixed some instances where the camera could render out of bounds in certain aspect ratios.

Fixed some tiles that should not be accessible in certain battle grids.

Fixed an objective that did not grant any experience or cogni for its completion.

Updated enemy and skill balance across the game.

Don't forget that there is a special room dedicated to Reverie Knights Tactics on our Discord! Feel free to join anytime and become a part of our community!

Also if you like the game, consider leaving a review on the game's Steam page, it helps more than you think!