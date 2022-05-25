The patch 1.04 is out now, ready to fix some bugs!

Greetings, Adventurers,
We are happy to let you know that we've just released a new update that should fix some bugs that you've reported. The game should now run smoother than ever. Thank you very much for your ongoing support!
Changelog:
- Fixed some instances where the camera could move out of bounds.
- Fixed some instances where the camera could render out of bounds in certain aspect ratios.
- Fixed some tiles that should not be accessible in certain battle grids.
- Fixed an objective that did not grant any experience or cogni for its completion.
- Updated enemy and skill balance across the game.
Don't forget that there is a special room dedicated to Reverie Knights Tactics on our Discord! Feel free to join anytime and become a part of our community!
Also if you like the game, consider leaving a review on the game's Steam page, it helps more than you think!
