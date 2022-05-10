​​Retirement Simulator V0.6.10 Updates

Hi, this is DoubleThink Studio.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.10) and made some further optimization of the game.

Major Update:

Add two interactable characters, Liu Donggu (male) and Linghu Xuening (female).

Liu Donggu is the only child of Liu Ling, the community doctor. He has a genius memory but dropped out of school for some reason after completing compulsory education. Liu hopes that he can become famous by showcasing his genius memory in variety shows, but often loses his job for being too outspoken.

Linghu Xuening is a reporter for DoubleThink TV and is currently living with her relative in Peaceful Home Community. She has an eccentric personality and often talks about weird topics. She is currently investigating the paranormal events happening in the neighborhood.

The two new characters will make their debut through a decision-making event in August of the second year. We will continue to add and optimize the events and story settings of the two in future updates.

Thank you again for your support and we will release content updates on a weekly basis in the future. Due to the current pandemic, the development team has been working from home and carrying out the game development remotely. Please take care of yourselves and stay cheerful!

We will see you again in the next update!