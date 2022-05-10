[IMPORTANT] Suspension of cheating users

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 15 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

skara

168

dee

mander3360181

mander4568461

usa

mander2720449

n n.

蜀

蓝

**simodo0912

simodo0912

mander7956668

8009421

***ta

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

In addition, any falsification or alteration of game content or information with the use of unauthorized software, account transactions, or third party purchases will be sanctioned without warning.

Thank you.