Action Taimanin update for 10 May 2022

[IMPORTANT] Suspension of cheating users

Action Taimanin update for 10 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 15 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

skara
168
dee
mander3360181
mander4568461
usa
mander2720449
 n n.


**simodo0912
simodo0912
mander7956668
8009421
***ta

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

In addition, any falsification or alteration of game content or information with the use of unauthorized software, account transactions, or third party purchases will be sanctioned without warning.

Thank you.

