Early Release Access v.011

Leaderboard Legends online is now active, which is the final piece of the games infrastructure before the initial release. Its not quite a Ghost system, but you can see people's scores and you can also surf against your opponent's character and challenge their score. There are a few bugs we are aware of and we are actively fixing right now. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.011:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

‘🌊’ Fixed bug that locks player input when they try to dismount PWC in certain cases

‘🌊’ Fixed delay between pumping animation and executing pumping tricks

‘🌊’ Mid tube area and above will now wipeout the player within the barrel

Fixed tour cutscene not loading if the "A" button is pressed excessively during the loading screen

Additions/Alterations:

NEW Online Leaderboard Legends game mode. Players can now play against the scores uploaded to the monthly leaderboards

Updated Creatures of Leisure logo

Changed FS Drifting Reentry to FS Lip Grab

Player can now access equipment screen by walking up to the board rack in the levels and pressing the "Y" button

Added camera shake when in mid tube area to give warning that the player is about to wipeout

That's all for today, stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.

The Bungarra team.