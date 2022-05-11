Ver2.11.700 Ally Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition

Share · View all patches · Build 8709176 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 03:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition

・Fateful Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition Added (Paid, 1 Time Only)

Manifestation

Added the characters and classes listed below to the new event "Manifestation: True Weapon Discovery."

・Toova (Geomancer)

・Azami (Sun Goddess)

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

May 11, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – May 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –5/18(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.700.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.