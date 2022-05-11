Ver2.11.700 Ally Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition

Update Information
Encounters
・Ally Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition
・Fateful Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition Added (Paid, 1 Time Only)
Manifestation
Added the characters and classes listed below to the new event "Manifestation: True Weapon Discovery."
・Toova (Geomancer)
・Azami (Sun Goddess)
Campaign Information
・Chronos Stone Sale Information
・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package
・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package
▼Duration
May 11, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – May 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC)
*Each can be purchased only once
Identified Issue
・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.
Correct: –5/18(UTC) x1
*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.700.
Fixed the following issues
・Text and display issues.
・Other small bugs.
Changed files in this update