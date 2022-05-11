 Skip to content

ANOTHER EDEN update for 11 May 2022

Ver2.11.700 Ally Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition

Ver2.11.700 Ally Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition · Build 8709176

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Information

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition

・Fateful Encounter Bonds of Adventure: Daisy Edition Added (Paid, 1 Time Only)

Manifestation

Added the characters and classes listed below to the new event "Manifestation: True Weapon Discovery."
・Toova (Geomancer)
・Azami (Sun Goddess)

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information
　・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package
　・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package
　▼Duration
　May 11, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – May 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC)
　*Each can be purchased only once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.
　Correct: –5/18(UTC) x1
　*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.700.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.
・Other small bugs.

Changed files in this update

ANOTHER EDEN Depot Depot 1252601
