【Playmeow】"Become an insider to know what's going on in the game"💄《Mysteries of Showbiz - Sth Room Case》Released!!💋

💄Story💄

A fire took away my parents and my happy childhood. The only thing it left me was a piece of charred leather, discovered in the fire, with the words "Chen-Yu News" written on it.

I managed to survive in order to find out the truth behind the fire. Years later, I finally got the opportunity to join Chen-Yu News, provided that I would investigate the truth behind the ‘suicide’ of Su Nian, one of the most popular young actresses in the film industry.

“If you want to become your idol Su Nian, you have to experience what she has gone through.”

The sanctimonious scouts, the malicious agents, and the powerful senpais of the industry...everyone looked at me with greedy eyes and demanded that I “pay” with my body in exchange for opportunities.

The mysterious app “Room S”, the strange purple liquid “soul lose”, etc., all seemed to be piecing together the truth of Su Nian's death.

What had Su Nian gone through? And what did this have to do with Chen-Yu News and the fire in my childhood?

To gather clues in this swamp of desire, should I rot with it, or was there other choices...?

💄Gameplay Instructions💄

There are multiple options in the main storyline and each choice will affect the final ending.

As the plot develops, explorable areas will gradually open up. The protagonist can choose to [Think] about the current situation, to [Examine] the items she has collected, to [Explore] another location, or to [Take a break] to proceed directly to the main plot in the morning before heading to the designated location. In the process, she gradually collects ‘clues to the truth’ and pieces together the whole story.

💄Game Features💄

◇Deduction and the unspoken rules in the entertainment industry themed game

◇Japanese full voice dubbing of main female characters

◇Rich script of up to 80,000 words

◇16 basic CGs, including more than 180 differential scores

◇Various endings including virgin pass

