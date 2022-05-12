Patch Release Notice (5/12)

Share · View all patches · Build 8708346 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy

An update patch was released today, which addresses the following two issues:

• Under certain conditions on PC, the cursor on the Character Making screen would not work, or the Looks candidates would not display properly.

• Under certain conditions on PC, some Battle screens did not display correctly, or the game would hang when the battle ended.

Our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.

We hope you continue to enjoy playing DEMON GAZE EXTRA.