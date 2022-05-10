Patch #17.1 - Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8708326 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 02:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We've received a few bug reports revolving around Update 17 so we wanted to make sure they were fixed ASAP.

As always, thank you so much to those who took the time to report bugs, provide videos and information so we could reproduce and track down the issues.

FIXED: Dying after hitting enemy with a melee weapon (like Katana) caused issues on respawn

FIXED: Infinite roll bug (might not be entirely fixed, please report if you experience this bug)

FIXED: Sounds in Mansion level were not tied to Ambiance

FIXED: Being able to throw a weapon during an execution

FIXED: AI vaulting over would sometimes cause them to start floating/flying

FIXED: Laser not showing up after melee weapon breaking

Let us know if you experience any additional bugs or issues- we'll get to them ASAP.

Thanks and have a great week!