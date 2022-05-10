Update v1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8708212 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Changelog:

Arry and Miri can now gain affection.

The player can now view Arry and Miri's epilogue scenes. (You will have to answer their proposal one more time.)

The Arry and Miri achievements have been fixed and should unlock when you reach the epilogue.

The ability management backend has been 100% REDONE, and all associated bugs should be fixed.

Specifically, ability use counts and levels will no longer reset if they're no longer in a player preset.

ACTION REQUIRED:

If you take one thing from this update, it's that Arry and Miri's conversation lines were broken before this update, with all their epilogue scenes being hidden.

If you've been stuck at their proposal, doing it one more time should unlock their achievements and lead you to their epilogue scenes.

Additionally, I've begun work on the logbook! It's coming along nicely.