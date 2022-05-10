 Skip to content

Spirits of the Hellements update for 10 May 2022

May 9 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Corrupted Files

Save files can be corrupted in the event that your computer crashes mid game. This prevents players from selecting a stage and effectively locks you out of playing the game. I am still working on getting a full fix for this, but for now the game will detect a corrupted save and prompt you to delete the save file to start fresh.

If you're affected by this, email me at paolo@hipporidergames.com and I will get you a brand new file. Let me know how far along in the game you were and I will restore your lost progress.

If you'd rather start fresh instead, you can skip the first two tutorials by following these steps:

  • Click the fire hellement tier indicator (right below your lives) 3 times
  • Repeat for the lightning indicator
  • Repeat for the wind indicator
  • Click the fire indicator once, then lightning once, then wind once.
Other Changes
  • Fixed issues caused by restarting the game during a chaos breach
  • Laser Spirit's embrace corruption upgrade now correctly unblesses the blessing
