May 9 Hotfix

Corrupted Files

Save files can be corrupted in the event that your computer crashes mid game. This prevents players from selecting a stage and effectively locks you out of playing the game. I am still working on getting a full fix for this, but for now the game will detect a corrupted save and prompt you to delete the save file to start fresh.

If you're affected by this, email me at paolo@hipporidergames.com and I will get you a brand new file. Let me know how far along in the game you were and I will restore your lost progress.

If you'd rather start fresh instead, you can skip the first two tutorials by following these steps:

Click the fire hellement tier indicator (right below your lives) 3 times

Repeat for the lightning indicator

Repeat for the wind indicator

Click the fire indicator once, then lightning once, then wind once.

Other Changes