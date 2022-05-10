 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 10 May 2022

v7.3a

Share · View all patches · Build 8708087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.3a - May 9th, 2022
-All quick gifts that override attack elements will now buff attacks that are already that element
-The low health threshold for Anxiety and the warning SFX will now be increased to 25% of max hp if that value is higher than 7.5 hp
-Anchor now increases heart rate and shot speed
-Scrambla Maw's starting rate of fire is reduced from 3 to 1.5, but has the same cap
-Cross Twin can be activated with a panic attack or if a hit is blocked by any effect
-Twin Heart's starting panics are reduced from 3 to 2 in non-quickplay modes
-Lila will now drop some extra motes every time she flys away (her medal score goals remain the same)
-Changed the sprite of some bouncy zap attacks to help distinguish which ones are breakable
-Bug Fix: Veyeral Quartet's bouncy zap attack did not flash when hit, or have a health bar with the effect of Fear Sense
-Bug Fix: Lila was using Scrambla's cover mist if the "cover nudity" option was on

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.