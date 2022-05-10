v7.3a - May 9th, 2022

-All quick gifts that override attack elements will now buff attacks that are already that element

-The low health threshold for Anxiety and the warning SFX will now be increased to 25% of max hp if that value is higher than 7.5 hp

-Anchor now increases heart rate and shot speed

-Scrambla Maw's starting rate of fire is reduced from 3 to 1.5, but has the same cap

-Cross Twin can be activated with a panic attack or if a hit is blocked by any effect

-Twin Heart's starting panics are reduced from 3 to 2 in non-quickplay modes

-Lila will now drop some extra motes every time she flys away (her medal score goals remain the same)

-Changed the sprite of some bouncy zap attacks to help distinguish which ones are breakable

-Bug Fix: Veyeral Quartet's bouncy zap attack did not flash when hit, or have a health bar with the effect of Fear Sense

-Bug Fix: Lila was using Scrambla's cover mist if the "cover nudity" option was on