-Added a fun night time surprise.

-Added ability to see who killed you while you are online (offline death message still a WIP).

-Added QoL update to be able to hold mouse button down to consume multiple foods.

-Adjusted the AI sight radius.

-Adjusted weapons to not take -1 durability per swing but -.5 due to no more repair kits.

-Fixed bug that allowed players to spam spells when using skill system.

-Fixed Ice dungeon AI having invisible collision on death.

-Fixed Savage Enemy AI not having the three difficulty settings.

-Fixed Savage Enemy AI not moving or walking around.

-Fixed AoE spells not doing damage to other players.

-Fixed projectiles hitting player and not spawning.

-Fixed Human questline missing 32 steps.

-Fixed area's on map that players were falling through.

-Fixed light gem showing up in the main menu.

-Fixed quests not updating when picking up items.

-Fixed green name above head bug.

-Fixed loosing the ability to sprint while eating and running.

-Fixed the critter AI to also be included with AI changes.

-Fixed disassemble bench not turning on or off.

-Removed hunger and thirst messages spamming on the screen.

-Tweaked the attack speed of dual wielding two handers to be slower.

-Tweaked villagers to be agitated villagers and have randomized weapons and also included them with changes like other AI.