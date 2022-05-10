-Added a fun night time surprise.
-Added ability to see who killed you while you are online (offline death message still a WIP).
-Added QoL update to be able to hold mouse button down to consume multiple foods.
-Adjusted the AI sight radius.
-Adjusted weapons to not take -1 durability per swing but -.5 due to no more repair kits.
-Fixed bug that allowed players to spam spells when using skill system.
-Fixed Ice dungeon AI having invisible collision on death.
-Fixed Savage Enemy AI not having the three difficulty settings.
-Fixed Savage Enemy AI not moving or walking around.
-Fixed AoE spells not doing damage to other players.
-Fixed projectiles hitting player and not spawning.
-Fixed Human questline missing 32 steps.
-Fixed area's on map that players were falling through.
-Fixed light gem showing up in the main menu.
-Fixed quests not updating when picking up items.
-Fixed green name above head bug.
-Fixed loosing the ability to sprint while eating and running.
-Fixed the critter AI to also be included with AI changes.
-Fixed disassemble bench not turning on or off.
-Removed hunger and thirst messages spamming on the screen.
-Tweaked the attack speed of dual wielding two handers to be slower.
-Tweaked villagers to be agitated villagers and have randomized weapons and also included them with changes like other AI.
Changed files in this update