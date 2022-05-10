DOOM TOMB Hotfix: Alpha 2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8707871 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 15:26:41 UTC by Wendy

Map Changes

The Tomb: Some sections of the map were too dark, extra torches have been so you don't trip! Some regions were also too narrow and have now been widened.

Dig Site: Oops, removed some floating torches and re-adjusted the excavation area (again).

Balance:

Because of the lingering blue ability indicator, it was too easy to see where Invisibility users were running.

Shortened indicator time from 2s -> 0.5s for invisibility only

decreased invisibility time from 5s - > 4s

What's next?

Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!

https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E