DOOM TOMB update for 10 May 2022

DOOM TOMB Hotfix: Alpha 2.0.1

Map Changes

The Tomb: Some sections of the map were too dark, extra torches have been so you don't trip! Some regions were also too narrow and have now been widened.

Dig Site: Oops, removed some floating torches and re-adjusted the excavation area (again).

Balance:

Because of the lingering blue ability indicator, it was too easy to see where Invisibility users were running.

  • Shortened indicator time from 2s -> 0.5s for invisibility only
  • decreased invisibility time from 5s - > 4s
What's next?

