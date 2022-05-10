DOOM TOMB Hotfix: Alpha 2.0.1

Map Changes
The Tomb: Some sections of the map were too dark, extra torches have been so you don't trip! Some regions were also too narrow and have now been widened.
Dig Site: Oops, removed some floating torches and re-adjusted the excavation area (again).
Balance:
Because of the lingering blue ability indicator, it was too easy to see where Invisibility users were running.
- Shortened indicator time from 2s -> 0.5s for invisibility only
- decreased invisibility time from 5s - > 4s
What's next?
