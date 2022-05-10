We fixed that one stupid puck bug (you know which one) (v0.60.1)

Rebound v0.60.1

We finally fixed that one puck physics bug

It no longer goes on its side for prolonged periods of time like it has a mind of its own.

Fixing this bug has probably taken at least 3 years off my life expectancy.

Club override for livestreamers

Since we broke mods with the last update, I've decided to implement the functionality of a mod that was vital to esports livestreams. You can now use the 'clubs' command in the developer console (tilde) to change the color, name, logo and goal horns of different clubs. These can be customised in the game's data folder -> Slapshot_Data -> StreamableAssets -> clubs.json

The in-game scorebug will now automatically pick a contrasting color for the team name and score colors so they are visible at all times for each team independently.

API improvement

Added a region filter and more specifics to the matchmaking / queue information to the API. More details are in the documentation. Want access? Create a ticket in the #help channel in our Discord.

Cosmetics

Added a dark version of the Nana cosmetic

Added 3 different motorcycle helmets (one will be a patreon exclusive)

Fixes