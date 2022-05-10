 Skip to content

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 10 May 2022

Return of the Fae

Version 0.3.15 is now out!

This change fills out the set of Air monsters - including a returning creatures from Heroes of a Broken Land 1 - the Fae! However these Fae have turned feral, so beware!

We're now very close to rounding out the monsters for the game - only the Light monsters are left!

It will take a little bit longer as there are currently no Light based monsters in the game so I'll have to add quite a few to get the proper variation.

  • Fix issue where Research skill could break combat
  • Fix status icons not matching on player stats dialog
  • Added Fae, Fae Swarm, Fae Hive and Fae Queen, Living Storm
  • Added Air Cave location

