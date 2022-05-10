Return of the Fae

Share · View all patches · Build 8707744 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.3.15 is now out!

This change fills out the set of Air monsters - including a returning creatures from Heroes of a Broken Land 1 - the Fae! However these Fae have turned feral, so beware!

We're now very close to rounding out the monsters for the game - only the Light monsters are left!

It will take a little bit longer as there are currently no Light based monsters in the game so I'll have to add quite a few to get the proper variation.