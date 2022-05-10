Major Update 1 - Part 1

Hello!

This is the promised Major Update which overhauls the Relics, but it's only half of what I have planned. Too many pressing bugs and necessary game changes have popped up (thank you everyone for your reports, especially on the Discord!) where it would've been unfair to players if I held off for too long before addressing them.

None-the-less, this is still a big update. Almost every Relic in the game has been reworked with more interesting and bold effects. I want to introduce an entirely new system that will take place when opening chests, so that you get a Relic and whatever this new system has to offer. It'll be a secret for now, but it's the next thing being worked on and will be inside Major Update 1 - Part 2.

So, if you're still not satisfied with opening chests, a new system is coming alongside the Relics that I think everyone will find very interesting.

Here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

CHANGELOG

When obtaining the Relic of an ability, the first effect for that ability will always be the same. For example, if you're in a run and you get a Relic for "Great Divider", it will be the effect of "Speed Doubled". If you do another run and get a "Great Divider" Relic again, it'll be "Speed Doubled".

However, if you get the Relic twice in the same run, the 2nd effect is different, much more potent, and will require the ability to be Level 10 for it to be benefited.

In order to make this more appealing, many of the first Relics you get for these abilities have been enhanced to have more interesting effects and higher impact.

New Relic effects for the following skills:

Dancing Dagger

Magic Missile

Immaterial Cloak

Spectral Sword

Fireball

Entangle

Ascension

Energy Wave

Curious Wisp

Colorless Glyph

Icicle Barrage

Chain Lightshock

Purifying Circle

Lightning Strike

EXP Orbs now merge with nearby EXP Orbs. Their color changes depending on how much EXP is stored, up to an extent. EXP Orbs do not have an EXP storage limit, and can merge and stack together infinitely.

Coins now merge with nearby Coins. Their color changes depending on how many Coins are stored, up to an extent. Coins do not have a Coin storage limit, and can merge and stack together infinitely.

When leveling up, excess EXP is now properly carried over instead of your EXP being reset to 0 every time.

Updated the visual effect of Chain Lightshock.

Updated the visual effect of Lightning Strike.

More tweaks to skill depth. Skills such as Colorless Glyph, Energy Wave, and Purifying Circle should now always draw under other effects. Drawing depth of skills will continue to be improved with time.

More optimization improvements.

Generic hit SFX has been decreased. This should help alleviate the wall of noise that inevitably comes when you're damaging large waves of enemies all at once.

Energy Wave now only plays its SFX once. Increased Amount no longer plays additional SFX.

Please let me know if there are other sounds that stand out as particularly loud in comparison to everything else.

Purifying Circle's size has been shrunk and its initial rate of attack doubled. It inflicts more damage to compensate.

This should help with Purifying Circle causing serious FPS drops when its attacking several enemies.

Spectral Bow's Level 5 effect has been changed. This ability has been consistently overpowered, so I'm going to start by removing one of its bonus bows to see how that helps balance it out.

OLD Effect: Conjure 2 additional bows.

NEW Effect: Conjure an additional bow.

Colorless Glyph now attacks slightly more often (60 frame delay between hits -> 50 frame delay between hits).

You can no longer pause the game while opening a chest, which would cause weird issues where the game would run while the chest overlay is still active.

The Divine no longer has a magnetization effect while casting. This Character has proven to be very strong and does not need such an effect.

The Divine's post-cast iframes have been reduced from 60 to 20. This Character has proven to be very strong, but it is almost entirely thanks to the amount of iframes they get. This should make them slightly more risky.

The rate in which Necromancer Mage summons would cast their spells has been reduced by 4x. This means they cast 25% as often.

The SFX of Necromancer's Skeleton Archers has been changed so that it's not playing the sound effect for every arrow it fires (it fires 3 at a time, so as you can imagine, this ended up being pretty loud and repetitive).

The rotation speed of the Blood Orbs used by the final boss of The Crossroads has been further decreased. This should help make the chaos of the situation more manageable.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where some description text would show as "undefined". This was a bit of mess from making the game localization capable, sorry about that!

Patched small memory leak involving Infernal Ray.

Fixed issue where Colorless Glyph's damage delay was based on real-time instead of game-time.

Fixed issue where getting the "Nomad Idle" (All Passive skills) Achievement was not firing properly.

Fixed issue where Colorless Glyph wasn't getting double damage from the Berserker Heritage.

Fixed issue where the Relic that doubled the rate of attack for Colorless Glyph was not properly being applied.

Fixed issue where you couldn't level up beyond Lv. 100.

Fixed issue where the Nomad Heritage was getting an additional reroll if they had 0 rerolls on level up.

Fixed issue where Necromancer's Skeleton Archer and Skeleton Mage summons would be shown as running in place if no targets were nearby.

WHAT'S NEXT

As outlined above, the second part to this update is what's coming up next. Once Major Update - Part 2 is implemented, I'm going to be looking into implementing the translations we currently have available (thank you to all of the translators on our Discord!). Not all languages are ready yet, but a few are.

Thank you all for your continued support! We have over 300 members in our Discord and the game has well over 200 reviews now! You're all super awesome and I really appreciate your patience while I improve the game and fix the bugs (which I'm sure are very annoying) that get reported.

If a bug you reported wasn't fixed, it's because I haven't had time to look into it yet. I make note of every new bug I see.

I'm working as hard as I can for everyone, so I apologize if anything is taking too long.

Thanks again, and please keep the posts about stuff you feel is overpowered/underpowered coming. Balancing a game like this is complex and it'll take a while to get it right, but I won't know if stuff is overly amazing/terrible if I'm not told! Keep on posting in the Steam Discussion boards and the Discord.