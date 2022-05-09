v0.4.0 - Wilderness Danger

Share · View all patches · Build 8707467 · Last edited 9 May 2022 – 23:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Today's update may be the largest yet. World generation has been overhauled, with a massive increase in map size, the addition of roads, and an increased number of dungeons and settlements.

Travelling in this new world will not be safe. Newly added ambush events can interrupt movement, pulling you into the map. These events become more deadly the further you travel from civilization.

Wilderness Danger

Each tile now has a "Wilderness Danger" level, indicating the chance for a faction or wilderness ambush occurring when moving to that tile.



When a map event occurs, the player is pulled into the tile and must face the ambush!



Added 15+ types of map events. The type of event changes based on the biome type, the wilderness danger level, and the faction influence on that tile.

Added 5 new creature types: Bees, Hawks, Rabid Squirrels, Black Bears and Brown Bears.

Right-clicking a tile now displays the danger level of that tile: None, Very Low, Low, Medium, High, or Extreme.

Added "Danger Overlay" toggle to the overworld user interface, which toggles on or off the danger overlay.



Cities, towns, and hamlets reduce danger levels in all nearby tiles, making it safer to travel near civilization.

World Generation

The world map is now more than 500% larger, and generates with more realistic height levels - including large mountainous regions and lakes.



Increased the number of castles, caves, druid villages, and settlements.

Reworked faction influence. There are now non-faction controlled areas and areas controlled by factions tend to be larger, but have less influence around the edges of their territory.

Moreld's Tower will now always spawn in the center of the map, typically in a mountainous region.

Moreld's Tower now exerts influence to nearby tiles, and will compete for influence with other factions.

The player now always spawns on the west side of Enalia.

Created a small safe zone around the players starting position where factions will not grow.

Added roads, which connect cities, towns, and hamlets. Map events will not trigger while travelling on roads. Roads will sometimes connect to dungeons. Roads will sometimes hit dead ends, or have small sections removed. Travelling on a road gives +50% movement speed. Updated the movement speed tooltip to show exact movement speed breakdown.



Travel Skill

Travel is a new skill to assist with overworld movement.



Like other skills, Travel can be selected during character creation at the start of the game.

Added "Scroll of Discovery: Travel" to shops and loot tables which can be used to unlock travel for those players who didn't start the game with it.

Updated "Traveller" class to start with the Travel skill.

Armor Rebalance

All armor items have been rebalanced. This process has been based off player feedback along with mathematical analysis, to ensure a smooth power curve throughout a playthrough.

Along with improving balance, our intention is to make armor decisions more impactful, and for armor stats to be more consistent compared to other items im the same type.

We've also changed the negative stats on Heavy Armor to be less punishing. Heavy armor items no longer remove energy per turn, but instead reduce movement speed, dodge, and/or maximum energy.

Music

New - Map Event music, which plays when a map event is triggered until the player defeats all monsters or escapes.

New - Ascension theme for Moreld's Tower.

Updated - Main menu (new intro).

Updated - Town (new intro).

Updated - Dungeon Theme 2 (extended).

Other Changes

New Item - "Map of Enalia" can be purchased at shops. Clicking the Map of Enalia will open a complete map of the overworld.

New Survival Ability - "Slip Away".

Sleeping enemies no longer force the player to move one turn at a time.

Sleeping enemies no longer prevent escaping from the area.

A warning pop-up is now shown the first time the player enters the overworld.

Added new item icons for flowery bread, herbal salad, mushroom tart, and mushroom omelette.

Bug Fixes