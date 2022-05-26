Level Creator Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8707400 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey gang!

We've added a patch for the Level Creator to include some awesome new features and adjustments so you can add even more to your own Demon turf levels. Check out the updates below!

MAJOR ADDITIONS

LUA scripting support to directly access & adjust gameplay values, like changing Beebz's basic movement!

NPCs & Custom dialogue support!

Fully supported 2D segments! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

ADDITIONS

Booster rings, zoom through space! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Moving cranes, adjustable radius and all! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Flying cage, for some fun unlocking methods! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Pumping pillars, these bad boy make you yeet! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Moving & rotating Octagons, these can be quite nasty! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Obstruction variants, to hide objects behind others! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Teleport doors, including the tracking camera! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Neon Splash Biomes, including their music! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Reactive beat manager, to make objects bop to the music! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Bullet hell scripts, time to go crazy! (NEON SPLASH ADDITION)

Eye tracker script, if you need something to pivot-look towards Beebz like bosses!

Smaller volumetric clouds, for some overhangs!

ADJUSTMENTS

A lot of prefabs now feature commentated instructions on how to use them!

New toggle that makes patch notes optional, to skip the pop-up on upload!

Level creator's name is now displayed in the level selection menu!

New to the Level Creator? We've got you covered with our handy set-up guide: https://demonturf.com/custom_level.html

Get creative and don't forget to show us some of your levels in the Community Hub or on social media!