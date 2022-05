Update v1.03 - New languages

Share · View all patches · Build 8707330 · Last edited 9 May 2022 – 23:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Update that adds French, Spanish, Polish, Russian, and Chinese languages to the game.

Change Log:

-Added French language. Thank you, Cédric Gauché (CdriX).

-Added Spanish language. Thank you, Ivan Rios (Falco).

-Added Polish language. Thank you, Błażej Roszkowski.

-Added Russian language. Thank you, Artyom Shilko (aCupOfPee).

-Added Chinese language. Thank you, Lai Fan Ho.

-It is now possible to use the Clock Key on the Grandfather Clock while in examine mode.

-Music now plays in Horde Mode during an active wave.

-Slightly increased the amount of items that spawn on floor 9 of Dungeon Escape mode.

-Increased reward for clearing a floor in Dungeon Escape mode from 200 to 400.

-Reduced throwing range of Goatman Skirmisher.