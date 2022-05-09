ACR Update codename: Neo is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8707176 · Last edited 9 May 2022 – 23:06:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The menus and UI have been updated so they're easier to manage, and that has allowed me to add in extra options, and will help in adding more content later on!

All of the tracks have been changed so they're a lot easier on your PC, more stable, and more fun.

using a gamepad's dpad to steer is now supported, and there are options for analog steering as well.

Lastly, I've managed to shrink the game's file size down to about 150mb.

Let me know what you think in a review!