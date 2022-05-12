 Skip to content

Fantasy Farming: Orange Season update for 12 May 2022

Update v0.6.4 patch notes

Hi everyone!

We've just pushed another patch! We'd been getting more and more reports of crashes and other stuff as well, so we figured we'd push an update for the game to fix that, while we're of course still working on the Unity version of the game that we're talking about in our monthly update posts. Check out the full patch notes here:

  • Achievements are working again
  • Portuguese language working again. Use Steam in Portuguese to work
  • Fixed Curupira task progression
  • Fixed some Annie tasks not starting
  • Fixed game crash when getting the crystal from Lucas
  • Fixed UI freeze after buying the rooster from Lucas
  • Fixed game crash after buying a chick in a full coop
  • Fixed a beaver not spawning and not reacting in the Mountain Top
  • Removed festivals from the calendar as it is not implemented yet
  • Fixed button icons in the controller mapping menu

That's it for now! If you haven't yet, make sure to check out the latest development update post that we published just now ;)

-Marten

