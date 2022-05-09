Update Alpha V. 1.1.2a NOW OUT with a 20% sale!

Hello again everyone!

During this time I have been working on the feedback I received this month. Mainly on improving the new players experience, aiming with controller now works with the right stick, crafting recipes appear once you see them in the crafting panel, new UI icons for quick heal button and much more below. I am working on new content along with more quality life options and features.

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Added quick heal button UI.

+Added checkpoints shards UI icons.

+Added some basic tips in the loading screen.

+Added names to the Item Safe Holder & healing totem.

Now aiming works with the second stick of controllers.

Items placed in a workstation will drop is exit the menu.

Decreased drop rate of the Scourger Branch.

The Scourger now appears more rarely.

Spiky Boomerang can be crafted again.

Now recipes appear once you see them in the crafting panel and not by materials in inventory.

Fixed creatures not dropping their correct dead body.

Decreased crafting materials of knives and now appear in chests.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079230/Himno__The_Silent_Melody/

Have a good day/night everyone, I hope you all are great.

David