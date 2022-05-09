 Skip to content

Legion TD 2 update for 9 May 2022

v9.03.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
• Fixed a bug with Custom Games with Tournament Mode where an observer would cause rerolls to not function properly
• Fixed a bug where some floating texts (most noticeably, gold texts) didn’t show up under certain circumstances, typically shortly after moving the camera

Improvements
• Improved recommended value formula for Wave 21+
• Slight improvements to post-game MVP formula
• Some tooltip updates

Tournaments
• Fixed a bug with Spectator mode where Openings didn’t update properly at the beginning of the game

Game Balance
• Wave 18 (Wale Chiefs): Attack Speed: 1.64 → 1.72
After the bug fixes from last week, Wave 18 was underpowered. This should put it in a good spot.

