Build 8706831 · Last edited 9 May 2022 – 21:06:04 UTC

Fixes

• Fixed a bug with Custom Games with Tournament Mode where an observer would cause rerolls to not function properly

• Fixed a bug where some floating texts (most noticeably, gold texts) didn’t show up under certain circumstances, typically shortly after moving the camera

Improvements

• Improved recommended value formula for Wave 21+

• Slight improvements to post-game MVP formula

• Some tooltip updates

Tournaments

• Fixed a bug with Spectator mode where Openings didn’t update properly at the beginning of the game

Game Balance

• Wave 18 (Wale Chiefs): Attack Speed: 1.64 → 1.72

After the bug fixes from last week, Wave 18 was underpowered. This should put it in a good spot.