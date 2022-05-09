Update v0.8.2: Puppet Dolls Boss Fight, New Events & Items

With this content patch, a new boss fight, new events, new enemies and items have been added to Draft of Darkness!
Boss Fight: Puppet Dolls
Puppet Dolls are one of Puppetmaster's earliest experiments to infuse organic and inorganic materials using the Darkness. This new boss fight is located in the Factory as an area boss. In this fight, you will encounter 3 enemies, each with different roles and attacks. One of the dolls will try to capture your companions, rendering them stunned; while another will sap the energy and health of the captured survivor. Be careful which doll you focus on, they will become more and more aggressive as their pretty faces crack.
New Enemy: Wasp
It's been a while since the Residence area got new enemies, so I thought it's time to add some! The new wasp enemies have an exciting ability they are eager to show off: flying! When they take off, they will gain an ability to dodge melee attacks. You can shoot them down with ranged attacks, which will render them defenseless. In the following patches, I will add new variations to this enemy. I'm also planning to utilize this flight ability for the next hero added to the game.
New Items and Events
11 new (10 trophy, 1 quest) items have been added. With the newly added events, the event variety in the Factory area is now matched with the other areas.
While exploring the Factory, you may hear an unsettling sound. Upon investigating, you will see that it's coming from a door. I will leave it up to you to decide whether or not to try to open it, all I gotta say is: Be prepared, if you do so!
Most of the events seen in other rogue like games consist of choices with basic risk/reward or negative/positive tradeoffs. Events in Draft of Darkness mostly have been more complex or in a different taste when compared to those types of classical events. With the "Levers" event, I wanted to add such an event that is simpler, but containing randomized tradeoffs with different advantages. Basically, you can select one of 3 randomized effects, which include ones such as:
- Gain 2x random rare consumable, lose 30% health.
- Gain a random trophy item, sacrifice a companion.
- Randomly transform 3 cards in trunk.
- Cure Virus, suffer Radiation 40.
Next Patch
The next patch will introduce a brand new hero, with new weapon types to Draft of Darkness! The plan points to end of May for the patch's date, but you might notice that we are going a bit behind schedule. Please check the topic in the Steam Discussions regularly for up-to-date patch dates, or join our Discord Server! See you next time!
Update Notes for v0.8.2
Content
- New enemy added: Wasp.
- New boss fight added: Puppet Dolls.
- (New Item) Acid Powder: The possessor gains Infusion: Acid 10 at the start of encounters.
- (New Item) Gunpowder: The possessor gains Infusion: Burn 10 at the start of encounters.
- (New Item) Foggy Mirror: The possessor has a 50% chance to inflict Bleeding 2 to attackers. If the possessor falls below 20% health, the mirror shatters (Turns into "Shattered Mirror"). (Credits: @Yobee#0866)
- (New Item) Shattered Mirror: The possessor suffers Wounded 1 every 12 steps during exploration. The possessor has a 50% chance to inflict Bleeding 6 to attackers. (Credits: @Yobee#0866)
- (New Item) Crown of Thorns: Increase Crit. damage multiplier of moves by 1x, but reduce their base damage by 20% during encounters.
- (New Item) Fly Trap: Allies restore 4 health every other critical hit they inflict.
- (New Item) Prison Shank: At the start of encounters, replace weak alternatives of the possessor's moves with "Shank". ("Shank" can critically strike.)
- (New Item) Black Pendant: Increase all power attributes of the possessor by 2. The possessor becomes immune to Virus. Does not cure the possessor if already infected with the Virus.
- (New Item) Chess Piece: Bishop: Reduce Vitality by 20%. Increase Agility of the possessor by half their Vitality.
- (New Item) Chess Piece: Knight: Reduce Agility by 20%. Increase Handiness of the possessor by half their Agility.
- (New Item) Chess Piece: Rook: Reduce Handiness by 20%. Increase Vitality of the possessor by half their Handiness.
- (New Event) Banging Door: An event where a horde of enemies are stuck behind a barricaded door. The door can be opened using a "Handiness" stat check, or by spending a "Crowbar" item. The event triggers an encounter with 3 enemies, who have "Horde" status. "Black Pendant" item is obtained upon completion of the encounter.
- (New Event) Levers: An event where the player can choose one of 3 trade-offs. Each choice has both a negative and positive effect.
- (New Condition) Flight: Have 80% chance to dodge melee attacks. Decays with 80% chance upon receiving a ranged attack.
- (New Condition) Captured: Reduce Speed to 0. Whenever the captor takes damage from an attack, lose 1 health.
- (New Status) Horde: Spawns another enemy upon death.
- New item unlock tier added: Batch 3. This tier can be unlocked by completing the Factory area. (Automatically unlocked if Factory is unlocked before the patch.)
Changed files in this update