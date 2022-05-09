Update v0.8.2: Puppet Dolls Boss Fight, New Events & Items

With this content patch, a new boss fight, new events, new enemies and items have been added to Draft of Darkness!

Boss Fight: Puppet Dolls

Puppet Dolls are one of Puppetmaster's earliest experiments to infuse organic and inorganic materials using the Darkness. This new boss fight is located in the Factory as an area boss. In this fight, you will encounter 3 enemies, each with different roles and attacks. One of the dolls will try to capture your companions, rendering them stunned; while another will sap the energy and health of the captured survivor. Be careful which doll you focus on, they will become more and more aggressive as their pretty faces crack.

New Enemy: Wasp

It's been a while since the Residence area got new enemies, so I thought it's time to add some! The new wasp enemies have an exciting ability they are eager to show off: flying! When they take off, they will gain an ability to dodge melee attacks. You can shoot them down with ranged attacks, which will render them defenseless. In the following patches, I will add new variations to this enemy. I'm also planning to utilize this flight ability for the next hero added to the game.

New Items and Events

11 new (10 trophy, 1 quest) items have been added. With the newly added events, the event variety in the Factory area is now matched with the other areas.

While exploring the Factory, you may hear an unsettling sound. Upon investigating, you will see that it's coming from a door. I will leave it up to you to decide whether or not to try to open it, all I gotta say is: Be prepared, if you do so!

Most of the events seen in other rogue like games consist of choices with basic risk/reward or negative/positive tradeoffs. Events in Draft of Darkness mostly have been more complex or in a different taste when compared to those types of classical events. With the "Levers" event, I wanted to add such an event that is simpler, but containing randomized tradeoffs with different advantages. Basically, you can select one of 3 randomized effects, which include ones such as:

Gain 2x random rare consumable, lose 30% health.

Gain a random trophy item, sacrifice a companion.

Randomly transform 3 cards in trunk.

Cure Virus, suffer Radiation 40.

Next Patch

The next patch will introduce a brand new hero, with new weapon types to Draft of Darkness! The plan points to end of May for the patch's date, but you might notice that we are going a bit behind schedule. Please check the topic in the Steam Discussions regularly for up-to-date patch dates, or join our Discord Server! See you next time!

Content