Update 6 - Diablo Modifier Rework

Diablo Mod Rework and Disarray

The Diablo modifier system is getting reworked to give players the freedom of picking and choosing modifiers as you please, rather than limiting it to only one at a time. Due to this change, the anarchy modifier (which applied every Diablo mod) is getting replaced with a new modifier, Disarray.

The Disarray mod modifies the map layout by reducing the amount of divine blessings, corrupting extra tiles, or even adding in spawn points. For clarification, these modified maps are created ahead of time and are not randomly generated.

The Diablo mod rework also introduces anarchy levels. Each map keeps track of the highest amount of diablo mods completed at the same time and displays it as the anarchy level.

Titans and Scarcity are also being nerfed as their current state was way too oppressive even for a Diablo mod. The Titans mod's bonus health is getting reduced by 25% and it's bonus speed is being lowered by .5.

Diablo mods can now be applied without needing to complete the map on base Diablo difficulty.

Let me know what you guys think of these changes once you try them out! I'm looking forward to seeing what setups you guys come up with to reach Anarchy 6!

*Anyone who has previously completed the anarchy mode on a map will have their anarchy level automatically set to Level 5 for that map, but the chaos orb previously awarded for it will be removed as it is now tied to the Disarray modifier.

*The Steam achievement for anarchy mode will be fixed or replaced in the future

Quality of Life Changes

A restart button has been added to the esc menu as well as the defeat menu.

Spirits now fully refund their soul value if released on the same planning phase as they were placed.

When placing a Spirit, the range highlighter now highlights tiles even when you're not hovering over a blessing.

Other Changes

The amount of blessings you get from breach modifiers is no longer randomly selected.

The Crystal caves map has been nerfed by moving the flier spawn point back and adding a few corrupted divine tiles. The old version of crystal caves is now the Disarray version.

Minor performance improvements

Enemy breach modifiers now clarify that they only apply to the current wave (except for permanent ELITE mods)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a pathfinding bug caused by unblessing using the hotkeys that could soft lock the game.

Fixed a memory leak caused by projectiles not despawning.

(Visual Bug) Laser Spirit's Search for Power upgrade now accurately states that it gives 12 damage instead of 8 per blessing absorbed.

Laser Spirit's blessing absorption no longer absorbs corrupted blessings

Enemies no longer spawn if you reload the checkpoint too quickly.

Fixed Steam achievements not checking for certain maps.

What's Next