Kind Words update for 9 May 2022

How sexy is that, right? We added a save file manager!
Even better: I recommend you never ever use it!
Wow! These updates just get better and better!

In all seriousness, for 99% of people you don't need to ever think twice about your save file. There should be only one and there should be no problem with it.

However, this save file manager is for you if:

  • You're on a mac and your save file seems to have disappeared recently.
  • You don't use steam cloud but you manually copy save files between computers.
  • Something really weird that shouldn't have happened, happened.

This new tool, accessed from the options page, will help you discover and select what save file to use.

Hopefully on to funnerer stuff now!

