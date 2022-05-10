Patch v1.0.11

Dear Fossil Hunters!
Thank you for all the feedback so far! We are working around the clock to keep releasing fast updates.
Changelog v1.0.11
FIXES:
- Fixed reported achivements
- Added some missing translations
- Fixed bug with double 'Continue' button in menu
- Fixed knowledge state not updating after Crate delivery
- Fixed waterpump fuel consumption
- Fixed bugged prestige calculation of collectibles
- Fixed disappearing dino in excavation inventory
Please let us know if this fixed your issues, meanwhile we are working on another batch of fixes.
Our plan for the next updates:
Fixes:
- fix that allows you to delegate the entire process of cleaning large fossils to your employees (includes removing the plaster and extracting the fossils from the stone)
- fixing car position after fast travel
- save system fixes
- translations fixes
- other small fixes
QOL that we're working on:
- add possibility to send completed bone sets to museum storage after picking them up from the desk/accidentally bringing them to the museum
- adding more statuses, tips and waypoints to help with gameplay
- enable an elevator to make visiting the museum more comfortable
- add possibility to skip lector dialogues
- improve the optimization of the Dinosaur Canyon map
- polishing details (like particle, SFX etc.)
- gamepad controls polish
Other:
- development tests of a new location for the next major update
Previous changelogs are here:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579474275927
https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579465234714
https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579460060237
Roadmap:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579461620069
Kind Regards
Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team
Changed files in this update