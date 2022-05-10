Patch v1.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8706285 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 13:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear Fossil Hunters!

Thank you for all the feedback so far! We are working around the clock to keep releasing fast updates.

Changelog v1.0.11

FIXES:

Fixed reported achivements

Added some missing translations

Fixed bug with double 'Continue' button in menu

Fixed knowledge state not updating after Crate delivery

Fixed waterpump fuel consumption

Fixed bugged prestige calculation of collectibles

Fixed disappearing dino in excavation inventory

Please let us know if this fixed your issues, meanwhile we are working on another batch of fixes.

Fixes:

fix that allows you to delegate the entire process of cleaning large fossils to your employees (includes removing the plaster and extracting the fossils from the stone)

fixing car position after fast travel

save system fixes

translations fixes

other small fixes

QOL that we're working on:

add possibility to send completed bone sets to museum storage after picking them up from the desk/accidentally bringing them to the museum

adding more statuses, tips and waypoints to help with gameplay

enable an elevator to make visiting the museum more comfortable

add possibility to skip lector dialogues

improve the optimization of the Dinosaur Canyon map

polishing details (like particle, SFX etc.)

gamepad controls polish

Other:

development tests of a new location for the next major update

Previous changelogs are here:

Roadmap:

Kind Regards

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team