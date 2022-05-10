 Skip to content

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter update for 10 May 2022

Patch v1.0.11

Patch v1.0.11 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fossil Hunters!

Thank you for all the feedback so far! We are working around the clock to keep releasing fast updates.

Changelog v1.0.11

FIXES:

  • Fixed reported achivements
  • Added some missing translations
  • Fixed bug with double 'Continue' button in menu
  • Fixed knowledge state not updating after Crate delivery
  • Fixed waterpump fuel consumption
  • Fixed bugged prestige calculation of collectibles
  • Fixed disappearing dino in excavation inventory

Please let us know if this fixed your issues, meanwhile we are working on another batch of fixes.

Our plan for the next updates:

Fixes:

  • fix that allows you to delegate the entire process of cleaning large fossils to your employees (includes removing the plaster and extracting the fossils from the stone)
  • fixing car position after fast travel
  • save system fixes
  • translations fixes
  • other small fixes

QOL that we're working on:

  • add possibility to send completed bone sets to museum storage after picking them up from the desk/accidentally bringing them to the museum
  • adding more statuses, tips and waypoints to help with gameplay
  • enable an elevator to make visiting the museum more comfortable
  • add possibility to skip lector dialogues
  • improve the optimization of the Dinosaur Canyon map
  • polishing details (like particle, SFX etc.)
  • gamepad controls polish

Other:

  • development tests of a new location for the next major update

Kind Regards
Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team

