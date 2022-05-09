 Skip to content

Radio Free Europa update for 9 May 2022

Update 0.5.3

Build 8706067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version of the game finally includes the visual changes that were originally intended for version 0.5

After the first group of stages set around Saturn’s moons, the second group of levels is now set among the four Galilean moons of Jupiter. There are stages set orbiting Ganymede, Callisto, Europa and Io.

All of the Saturn and Jupiter stages have additional rocks and debris scattered about to increase the sense of movement around a stage.

I have started to introduce some iconography to make the salvage interface more readable and show more information at a glance. The particular icons are not all necessarily final though, and in particular I may change the icons for boosters and engines.

Both repair costs and scrap values are now shown on all salvage items.

Finally, there are now four additional engagement patterns that enemy ships can use to mix up the flow of combat. Watch your flanks, and be prepared for ships that may try to fly ahead of you and cut you off!

  • Added: Stage: Ganymede
  • Added: Stage: Callisto
  • Added: Stage: Europa
  • Added: Stage: Io
  • Added: Module Category Icons
  • Added: Repair and Salvage resources both visible on the same line
  • Fixed: Weapon capacitors were not checking for charge before firing
  • Added: Four new AI engagement patterns
  • Changed: Ship/Weapon balance
