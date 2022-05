Share · View all patches · Build 8706009 · Last edited 9 May 2022 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug in the Nikko Archangel vs Nasu Archangel battle where the game crashed

Fixed a bug where the Brillonian King's ranged power in the Modified Goblin battle caused the game to crash

Fixing the bug where the game would not save in the start menu

New way to save the game within the mission, now you can save the game with the J key.

New way to exit the game when playing a mission, press the F key and then on the name EXIT