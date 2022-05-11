Bunhouse Update 1.3.1

Changelog 1.3.1

ADDED: Super scrolling

With all the new bunhouse additions, items are really piling up and it takes a while to scroll through some of the sections in the order menu at the mailbox

With super scrolling you can now quickly navigate up and down in the order menu to get to the item you want faster by using the right thumbstick on controller or scroll wheel on mouse

ADDED: Ability to subtract items from the current order

A much requested feature that I finally was able to implement after some code refactoring 🙂

When you press the “Navigate Back” button on controller (or esc on keyboard) it will not exit the menu but instead subtract from whatever item is highlighted

When all items in that category are gone, then the navigate back button will exit the order menu (still giving the “are you sure” prompt unless there are no items in the order anymore)

—--

CHANGED: Can no longer put bee house in the wheelbarrow (doing so messes up their flower recommendations)

CHANGED: Bees no longer request the Purple Oxalis (so you can guarantee getting honey before having to dig)

CHANGED: Kickstarter backer credits name update

—--

FIXED BUG: Rare issue with overlay for common controls being stuck after exiting fishing mini-game

FIXED BUG: Grid not properly showing when removing an item from the wheelbarrow

FIXED BUG: Maybe? I’m aware of an issue where the bun would be stuck carrying nothing after pulling an item from the wheelbarrow. I’ve spent many hours trying to figure out what causes it but to no avail. I’ve made some changes to the wheelbarrow system that may have fixed it but, since I’m unable to reproduce the bug, I can’t know for sure. Please let me know if this bug still exists!