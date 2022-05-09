Can Touch This DLC delayed by a week, game update this week!

As you might be aware, along the game’s first DLC called Can Touch This, the base game is also to receive a larger update. We have however run into an expected conflict between the base game update and the DLC.

Since the base game update contains some very neat things players have requested for a while now, we have decided to release the update this Thursday and postpone the launch of the DLC by one week to 18.05.2022 at 10:00 PST / 19:00 CET.

This gives us enough time to sort out the conflict between the update and the DLC without delaying the update itself.

There are some great things in the update. We mentioned the Wall Repaint Service already in an earlier annoucement. Here some other highlights that will come in the update:

Decorations around the gas station can now be removed and placed in different spots. The placement itself has also been improved.

Delivery drivers stay inside the vehicle, so they will drive away faster.

See how much you have in stock already when ordering.

And much more you are going to see on Thursday.

Now, we promised a while ago to do something about keeping the gas station clean. While we tweaked the settings a bit in past updates, we were also working on a different approach. A futuristic vacuum device that should be of great help to keep the gas station clean that will also be included in this update.

Have a quick look at some of the these things in action:

Before releasing the update this Thursday, we will make it available for early testing on the test branch. Please check our Discord for more details on when exactly it becomes accessible and how to get it.

Add the DLC to your wishlist in case you haven't yet. It will be here on 18th May, priced at $2.99:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940030/Gas_Station_Simulator__Can_Touch_This_DLC/