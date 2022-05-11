Minotaur of Chaos is here!

v3.6.3
New
-The Era 1 Umbra Lord is here! Face off against this Beast after you have reached Awakening Rank 9 or later.
-The Heirloom Ring is now available for 10 Gems in the Market! It allows you to gain up to 3 Levels before selecting Perks!
Balance Changes
-Cryo Prison range increased by 25%
-Retribution duration increased to 6 s
-Elemental Decay damage bonus increased to 20%
-Both Bands of Perpetuation have been revised due to the Heirloom Ring!
Changes
-You can now spend Mana Stars (aka choose Perks) even when at max level!
-Mana Stars are now given upon leveling up in Era 1
-A few more items will now turn into Hyperlinks when they appear in descriptions
-Text hyperlinks will no longer point to the same item
-Added a line saying your "Awakening Rank" to the Stats page, not just "Total Awakenings" to hopefully avoid some confusion
-Added a warning when awakening near the leaderboard reset
-Made some backend performance optimizations!
Fixes
-Fixed a bug with the great mirror when awakening without internet
-Fixed an odd input bug
-Fixed Trait descriptions not appearing in the Runic Table
-Fixed a few typo and text problems
-Fixed a bug that was allowing steam sync in cases where it should not (i.e., version incompatibility)
-The timing of the Leaderboard reset is more accurate
-Removed some unneeded data from save files
-There is now a cap on the number of bags that you can have (200) in order to prevent excessive save file bloat
