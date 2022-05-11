 Skip to content

New Yankee: Battle for the Bride update for 11 May 2022

New Yankee: Battle for the Bride release!

Share · View all patches · Build 8705704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Embark on an adventure with a royals and help prevent a greedy knight from marrying Sir Lancaster’s daughter for money, while facing deadly enemies. You’ll need to optimize your decision-making skills as you choose whether to gather resources, construct buildings or remove obstacles.


Travel throughout the diverse and beautiful lands of Camelot as you attempt to prove Sir Culhwch’s love is pure. If you are feeling ready you must set out right away, Sir Culhwch needs your help and time is not on your side!

Features:

  • 70 unique and challenging timed levels
  • Minigame levels showcasing 3 addictive minigame types
  • Achievements
  • Hidden puzzle pieces to collect and assemble
  • Step-by-step strategy guide
  • High quality downloadable soundtrack included
  • A collection of beautiful wallpapers
  • Character biographies

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1958460

