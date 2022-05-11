New Yankee: Battle for the Bride release!

Embark on an adventure with a royals and help prevent a greedy knight from marrying Sir Lancaster’s daughter for money, while facing deadly enemies. You’ll need to optimize your decision-making skills as you choose whether to gather resources, construct buildings or remove obstacles.



Travel throughout the diverse and beautiful lands of Camelot as you attempt to prove Sir Culhwch’s love is pure. If you are feeling ready you must set out right away, Sir Culhwch needs your help and time is not on your side!

Features:

70 unique and challenging timed levels

Minigame levels showcasing 3 addictive minigame types

Achievements

Hidden puzzle pieces to collect and assemble

Step-by-step strategy guide

High quality downloadable soundtrack included

A collection of beautiful wallpapers

Character biographies

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1958460