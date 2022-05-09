Small update to 1.4 Beta released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An update to the 1.4 Beta is now up! These are the changes.

Version 1.4 Beta 2

Slight bias for human-like leaders appearing early in the game when playing with a Human race now provides for a bit more leader variety.

Trait icons now slightly smaller in the leaders' management screen (were made bigger but the size was reverted).

Significantly faster turn execution speeds now, especially noticeable at the start and the early game.

Player fleets now travel a bit faster in the early game (with nuclear engines). Fleets traveled a bit too slowly in the beginning.

Added two new ship explosion effects for a total of three for added variety. There was only one explosion effect before.

The Garrison buildings' techs now highlight they unlock Assault Ship construction more evidently. Also, the manual was updated to reinforce that Garrison facilities are unlocked by Garrison techs in the 'Defenses' research field.

The Outpost Ship tooltip was revised to reinforce that Outpost Ships can be used to generate tourism. An entry on 'Tourism' was also added to the manual, and a text hint now also appears in the loading game screen to help clarify the game's 'Tourism' concept.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Raid log to show the wrong boarding bonuses.

Fixed a bug that was still allowing the AI to take multiple settlements in a given system in the same turn in a very specific instance.

Fixed a bug that could cause turn-processing corruption, leading to no colonies or fleets being shown.

Fixed an issue that would cause the research description when the Bombers tech was just discovered to state "[Strike_Craft_Num]" instead of the real number of bombers to be equipped.

I remind that the 1.4 Beta update is not yet available for everyone. To play the '1.4 Beta 2' version you need to opt in for Steam's Beta branch. On the Steam client go to Games -> View Games Library -> Right-Click on Interstellar Space: Genesis -> Choose Betas tab -> Select the "unstable" Beta branch. The game shall start updating to 1.4 Beta 2.

Please keep sending us your feedback to our Steam forums, official forums, on our Discord server, or if you prefer just send an email to contact@praxis-games.com (or contact form here) with a save and the Player and Player-prev log files you can find in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG

If the game doesn't launch or you find any issue please delete your custom races that are stored in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG\Races\

Thanks a lot for the feedback so far! Please keep it coming.

Have fun!

Praxis Games