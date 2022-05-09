Update 0.6.0 Test

Hi Mechanics!

We are closing in on a new update release with a lot of nice new content.

Today we are rolling out the first test on the test branch mainly for the mod makers.

The Mod Tool has been updated, making it a lot more open and flexible.

If you are a mod maker, you will find a lot of new features on the test branch of the Mod Tool.

We also updated the scripting API reference pages:

https://scrapmechanic.com/api/index.html

As some of you might have noticed. We have added two new categories to the Workshop as well.

World and Custom Games.

Worlds: This is where mechanics can upload custom creative worlds to the workshop.

Custom Games: This is where mod makers can upload modded survival game modes as well as completely own custom games.

Keep in mind that there will be bugs and issues on the test branch at this stage.

But it will get more stable as we keep updating it with new content and fixes in the coming days.

Warning! Do not open saves from the current version of the game on the test branch since things are still a bit unstable and they might break.

Mods updated with the new Mod Tool will not work in the current version of the game.

Worlds and Challenges created in the test will not work in the current version of the game either.



Game Improvements:

New Tile Editor GUI

Added a lot of Tile Editor features

New World Builder GUI

Added a lot of World Builder features

Worlds can be uploaded to Steam Workshop

Multiplayer join settings added

Tutorial Quests added to Survival Mode

Builder Guide part added to Survival Mode

Loading time optimizations

Ragdoll optimizations

Debris optimizations (new debris system)

Particle quality improvements

Lighting improvements

Visualization shader improvement

Mod Tool:

Custom Game mods added to the Mod Tool

Tile Editor standalone version for editing Custom Game content added to the Mod Tool

World Builder standalone version for editing Custom Game content added to the Mod Tool

New Particle Editor added to the Mod Tool

Modding support:

Tools and Weapons

NPC Characters

Kinematics

Harvestables

Game Script

World Scripts

Terrain Scripts

Projectiles

Melee attacks

Effects

Terrain ground materials

Decals usable in Tile Editor

Major Script API update

Coming soon:

Foliage clutter

Prefabs usable in Tile Editor

Blueprints usable in Tile Editor

Adding nodes in Tile Editor

Loading Blocks and Parts mods to custom games

Stay creative!

Here is how you access the test:



