Update 0.6.0 Test

Hi Mechanics!
We are closing in on a new update release with a lot of nice new content.
Today we are rolling out the first test on the test branch mainly for the mod makers.
The Mod Tool has been updated, making it a lot more open and flexible.
If you are a mod maker, you will find a lot of new features on the test branch of the Mod Tool.
We also updated the scripting API reference pages:
https://scrapmechanic.com/api/index.html
As some of you might have noticed. We have added two new categories to the Workshop as well.
World and Custom Games.
Worlds: This is where mechanics can upload custom creative worlds to the workshop.
Custom Games: This is where mod makers can upload modded survival game modes as well as completely own custom games.
Keep in mind that there will be bugs and issues on the test branch at this stage.
But it will get more stable as we keep updating it with new content and fixes in the coming days.
Warning! Do not open saves from the current version of the game on the test branch since things are still a bit unstable and they might break.
Mods updated with the new Mod Tool will not work in the current version of the game.
Worlds and Challenges created in the test will not work in the current version of the game either.
Game Improvements:
- New Tile Editor GUI
- Added a lot of Tile Editor features
- New World Builder GUI
- Added a lot of World Builder features
- Worlds can be uploaded to Steam Workshop
- Multiplayer join settings added
- Tutorial Quests added to Survival Mode
- Builder Guide part added to Survival Mode
- Loading time optimizations
- Ragdoll optimizations
- Debris optimizations (new debris system)
- Particle quality improvements
- Lighting improvements
- Visualization shader improvement
Mod Tool:
- Custom Game mods added to the Mod Tool
- Tile Editor standalone version for editing Custom Game content added to the Mod Tool
- World Builder standalone version for editing Custom Game content added to the Mod Tool
- New Particle Editor added to the Mod Tool
Modding support:
- Tools and Weapons
- NPC Characters
- Kinematics
- Harvestables
- Game Script
- World Scripts
- Terrain Scripts
- Projectiles
- Melee attacks
- Effects
- Terrain ground materials
- Decals usable in Tile Editor
- Major Script API update
Coming soon:
- Foliage clutter
- Prefabs usable in Tile Editor
- Blueprints usable in Tile Editor
- Adding nodes in Tile Editor
- Loading Blocks and Parts mods to custom games
Stay creative!
Here is how you access the test:
For all the latest news, follow us on
Twitter
Changed depots in test_dev branch